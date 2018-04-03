Traders Buy Shares of iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd (LQD) on Weakness

Traders purchased shares of iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd (NYSEARCA:LQD) on weakness during trading hours on Tuesday. $121.50 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $84.08 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $37.42 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd had the 12th highest net in-flow for the day. iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd traded down ($0.31) for the day and closed at $116.68

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.3369 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd by 179.2% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd during the fourth quarter worth about $134,000.

About iShares IBoxx $ Invest Grade Corp Bd Fd

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

