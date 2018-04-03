Traders Buy Shares of The Cooper Companies (COO) on Weakness

Investors bought shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) on weakness during trading hours on Tuesday. $30.74 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $20.16 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $10.58 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, The Cooper Companies had the 26th highest net in-flow for the day. The Cooper Companies traded down ($0.36) for the day and closed at $221.31

COO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price (down previously from $275.00) on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Oppenheimer set a $250.00 target price on shares of The Cooper Companies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Cleveland Research lowered shares of The Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The Cooper Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.50.

Get The Cooper Companies alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.83. The company has a market cap of $11,216.58, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.62.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 8th. The medical device company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.28. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The business had revenue of $590.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 11.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Carol R. Kaufman sold 13,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.88, for a total value of $3,258,724.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,463,303.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley Md Zinberg sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.66, for a total transaction of $1,123,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,179.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 61,581 shares of company stock valued at $14,768,687. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,313 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. BB&T Investment Services Inc. raised its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. BB&T Investment Services Inc. now owns 542 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 6,202 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 3,914 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 98.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/traders-buy-shares-of-the-cooper-companies-coo-on-weakness.html.

About The Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

Receive News & Ratings for The Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.