Traders Sell Altria Group (MO) on Strength (MO)

Traders sold shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) on strength during trading hours on Tuesday. $82.72 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $129.14 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $46.42 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, Altria Group had the 28th highest net out-flow for the day. Altria Group traded up $2.15 for the day and closed at $62.66

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (down from $65.00) on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Vetr raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.45 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective (up from $66.13) on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.99.

Get Altria Group alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $118,435.98, a PE ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 39.97%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.84%.

Altria Group declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Altria Group news, CEO Craig A. Johnson sold 14,953 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total transaction of $995,720.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,315,631.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian W. Quigley sold 3,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total value of $216,153.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,117 shares of company stock valued at $1,821,707. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MO. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4,734.7% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 108,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 106,530 shares during the period. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 32.4% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter worth $114,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 557.0% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth $120,000. 62.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Traders Sell Altria Group (MO) on Strength (MO)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/traders-sell-altria-group-mo-on-strength-mo.html.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc is a holding company. The Company’s segments include smokeable products, smokeless products and wine. The Company’s subsidiaries include Philip Morris USA Inc (PM USA), which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States; John Middleton Co (Middleton), which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of machine-made cigars and pipe tobacco, and UST LLC (UST), which, through its subsidiaries, including U.S.

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.