Traders Sell iShares S&P 500 Index (IVV) on Strength (IVV)

Investors sold shares of iShares S&P 500 Index (NYSEARCA:IVV) on strength during trading on Tuesday. $320.81 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $424.50 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $103.69 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, iShares S&P 500 Index had the 10th highest net out-flow for the day. iShares S&P 500 Index traded up $3.37 for the day and closed at $262.58

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Index by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,393,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,708,889,000 after acquiring an additional 5,476,333 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Index during the fourth quarter valued at $1,447,103,000. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Index during the fourth quarter valued at $492,809,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Index by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,372,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,595,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,965 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Index by 31.0% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,154,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456,905 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Index Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

