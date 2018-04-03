Traders Sell Shares of Facebook (FB) on Strength After Insider Selling

Investors sold shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on strength during trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. $1,584.07 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $1,660.25 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $76.18 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Facebook had the 16th highest net out-flow for the day. Facebook traded up $0.72 for the day and closed at $156.11Specifically, insider Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 38,017 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.83, for a total value of $7,140,733.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 381,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,661,089.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David B. Fischer sold 5,587 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.66, for a total transaction of $1,048,456.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,175,955 shares of company stock valued at $1,094,905,674 in the last ninety days. 17.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FB. BidaskClub raised shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Vetr raised shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $210.43 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Aegis boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities set a $235.00 target price on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.45.

The firm has a market capitalization of $464,189.94, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.80.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The social networking company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.24. Facebook had a net margin of 39.16% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The firm had revenue of $12.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Facebook by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 162,530,760 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $24,538,895,000 after buying an additional 5,151,190 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Facebook by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,170,789 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $25,793,297,000 after buying an additional 5,107,163 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Facebook by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 56,817,768 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,578,347,000 after buying an additional 833,810 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Facebook by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,454,900 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,994,161,000 after buying an additional 114,694 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,433,759 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,478,724,000 after buying an additional 1,010,306 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.46% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc is focused on building products that enable people to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers and other surfaces. The Company’s products include Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp and Oculus. Facebook enables people to connect, share, discover and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers.

