Traders Sell Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx (EEM) on Strength (EEM)

Investors sold shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx (NYSEARCA:EEM) on strength during trading hours on Tuesday. $230.67 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $283.81 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $53.14 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx had the 22nd highest net out-flow for the day. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx traded up $0.47 for the day and closed at $47.88

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx by 3.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 25,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Chemical Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Chemical Bank now owns 18,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 21,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

