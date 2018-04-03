TransferCoin (TX) Trading Down 10% This Week

TransferCoin (CURRENCY:TX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 27th. One TransferCoin coin can now be bought for $1.42 or 0.00019135 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Livecoin, YoBit and Bittrex. TransferCoin has a total market capitalization of $9.09 million and $238,146.00 worth of TransferCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TransferCoin has traded down 10% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TransferCoin alerts:

NAV Coin (NAV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00016391 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00197508 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00009033 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About TransferCoin

TransferCoin (CRYPTO:TX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2015. TransferCoin’s total supply is 6,404,643 coins. TransferCoin’s official Twitter account is @Transfer_dev. TransferCoin’s official website is txproject.io. The Reddit community for TransferCoin is /r/TXPRJ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for TransferCoin is transfercointx.pw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Transfer is a new cryptocurrency that will feature a uniquely implemented and decentralized p2p anonymization feature via Proof of Stake protocol extensions. Their decentralized network aims to be a fungible and untraceable digital medium of exchange. Transactions are lightning-fast at just 60 seconds confirmation time.Their main goal is availability on all possible devices and using all kinds of Internet services. Such as email, sms, social networks. Latest Updates Cross-Send was done completely custom by infernoman. (Cross-Send allows you to spend Transfercoin where Bitcoin is accepted.)MAC Wallet Trading. Transfercoin is the first to do this.Full implementation of secp256k1 for ecdsa sig's.Dark features working based off of dash 0.12.0. (Stealth addresses, Darksend,Encrypted Messaging, Masternodes)Staking and Masternodes in the same wallet. (If your running a masternode in your wallet) Masternodes and Staking in an Android Wallet.”

TransferCoin Coin Trading

TransferCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Livecoin, Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is not possible to buy TransferCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TransferCoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TransferCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for TransferCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransferCoin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.