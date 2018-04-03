Travelflex (CRYPTO:TRF) Price Tops $0.0775 on Top Exchanges

Travelflex (CURRENCY:TRF) traded up 13.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. One Travelflex coin can now be bought for $0.0775 or 0.00001045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Travelflex has a market capitalization of $5.95 million and approximately $57,412.00 worth of Travelflex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Travelflex has traded up 91.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007372 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003132 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.53 or 0.00721627 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00014966 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013515 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00182993 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00039264 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00031382 BTC.

Travelflex Profile

Travelflex’s total supply is 105,171,624 coins and its circulating supply is 76,751,680 coins. Travelflex’s official Twitter account is @travelflexcoin. The official website for Travelflex is travelflex.org.

Buying and Selling Travelflex

Travelflex can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha. It is not currently possible to purchase Travelflex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Travelflex must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Travelflex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

