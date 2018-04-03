Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) Insider Tony Buffin Sells 10,956 Shares

Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) insider Tony Buffin sold 10,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,310 ($18.10), for a total value of £143,523.60 ($198,291.79).

Shares of LON:TPK opened at GBX 1,234 ($17.05) on Tuesday. Travis Perkins plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,233.50 ($17.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,709 ($23.61).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 5th will be paid a GBX 30.50 ($0.42) dividend. This is a positive change from Travis Perkins’s previous dividend of $15.50. This represents a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 5th.

TPK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,610 ($22.24) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase downgraded Travis Perkins to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($23.49) target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Liberum Capital boosted their target price on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,650 ($22.80) to GBX 1,720 ($23.76) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,760 ($24.32) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Travis Perkins to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 1,800 ($24.87) to GBX 1,550 ($21.41) in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,570.91 ($21.70).

About Travis Perkins

Travis Perkins plc is a United Kingdom-based product supplier to the building, construction and home improvement markets. The Company operates through segments, which include General Merchanting, Plumbing & Heating, Contracts and Consumer. The General Merchanting segment consists of the Travis Perkins and Benchmarx brands and supplies products for various types of repair, maintenance and improvement projects (RMI), as well as new residential and commercial construction.

