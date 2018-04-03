Trez Capital Limited Partnership (TZZ) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Trez Capital Limited Partnership (TSE:TZZ) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 28th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0583 per share on Monday, April 16th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th.

Shares of TSE:TZZ traded up C$0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$4.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,438. Trez Capital Limited Partnership has a 52 week low of C$3.80 and a 52 week high of C$7.92.

About Trez Capital Limited Partnership

Trez Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation is a Canada-based non-bank lender providing residential and commercial short-term bridge and conventional real estate financing, including construction and mezzanine mortgages. The investment objectives of the Company are to acquire and maintain a diversified portfolio of mortgages that preserves capital and generates returns in order to permit the Company to pay monthly distributions to its Class A Shareholders.

