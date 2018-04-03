TrezarCoin (CRYPTO:TZC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2,381.00

TrezarCoin (CURRENCY:TZC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. Over the last seven days, TrezarCoin has traded 25.9% lower against the dollar. TrezarCoin has a market capitalization of $2.19 million and approximately $2,381.00 worth of TrezarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrezarCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0228 or 0.00000313 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $332.95 or 0.04561440 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00052840 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00020501 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00029998 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.50 or 0.00595958 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00079027 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00054989 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000061 BTC.

NAV Coin (NAV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00016391 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00031910 BTC.

About TrezarCoin

TZC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2017. TrezarCoin’s total supply is 107,718,600 coins and its circulating supply is 95,718,600 coins. TrezarCoin’s official Twitter account is @TrezarCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TrezarCoin is trezarcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “TrezorCoin is a proof of work cryptocurrency supporting multi-algo mining through PoS and PoW. It uses NeoScrypt PoW, Sha256d PoS and BLAKE2s for Blockhashing and has implemented 0% PoS by Ghostlander. “

Buying and Selling TrezarCoin

TrezarCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. It is not possible to purchase TrezarCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrezarCoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrezarCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

