Tri-County Financial (TCFC) Earns Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.01

News stories about Tri-County Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Tri-County Financial earned a daily sentiment score of 0.01 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.9643793470491 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of NASDAQ TCFC traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.67. 14,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,521. The firm has a market cap of $207.22, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Tri-County Financial has a twelve month low of $32.06 and a twelve month high of $40.69.

Tri-County Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.77 million during the quarter. Tri-County Financial had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 9.32%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 6th.

Tri-County Financial Company Profile

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, demand deposit, IRA, SEP, and time deposit accounts.

