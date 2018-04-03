Triangles Trading Down 23.3% Over Last Week (CRYPTO:TRI)

Triangles (CURRENCY:TRI) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. In the last seven days, Triangles has traded 23.3% lower against the dollar. Triangles has a market capitalization of $447,368.00 and approximately $983.00 worth of Triangles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Triangles coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.13 or 0.00055822 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Triangles Profile

Triangles (TRI) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 11th, 2014. Triangles’ total supply is 108,314 coins. Triangles’ official Twitter account is @trianglestri. The official website for Triangles is www.triangles.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Triangle is a PoW/PoS hybrid with a 33% annualised rate. The coin fell into bad repute at the end of 2014 but was ultimately picked up bu community memebrs on bitcointalk and relaunched. “

Buying and Selling Triangles

Triangles can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not possible to buy Triangles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Triangles must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Triangles using one of the exchanges listed above.

