Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Trimble (TRMB) Stock Price

Media headlines about Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Trimble earned a media sentiment score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the scientific and technical instruments company an impact score of 46.1274560779459 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TRMB. BidaskClub downgraded Trimble from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Oppenheimer set a $50.00 price objective on Trimble and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Trimble from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.10.

NASDAQ TRMB traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,498,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,928. Trimble has a 12 month low of $30.45 and a 12 month high of $45.70. The company has a market capitalization of $8,919.51, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $708.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.84 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 4.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Trimble will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ulf J. Johansson sold 50,000 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total transaction of $1,903,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,446.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven W. Berglund sold 200,000 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total value of $7,850,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 471,946 shares of company stock worth $18,558,140 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc, formerly Trimble Navigation Limited, is engaged in providing technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to transform their work processes. The Company’s solutions are used across a range of industries, including agriculture, architecture, civil engineering, survey and land administration, construction, geospatial, government, natural resources, transportation and utilities.

