Trinity Industries Inc (TRN) Major Shareholder Buys $9,858,000.00 in Stock

Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) major shareholder Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.86 per share, with a total value of $9,858,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Holdings L.P. Valueact also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 6th, Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 20,539 shares of Trinity Industries stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $677,787.00.

On Friday, March 2nd, Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 300,000 shares of Trinity Industries stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.81 per share, with a total value of $9,843,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 28th, Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 350,000 shares of Trinity Industries stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.85 per share, with a total value of $11,497,500.00.

Shares of NYSE:TRN traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.02. 261,499 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,349,484. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.47. Trinity Industries Inc has a 12 month low of $25.05 and a 12 month high of $38.25. The firm has a market cap of $4,921.34, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.99.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 19.15%. The company had revenue of $906.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Trinity Industries Inc will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trinity Industries announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 12th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is 34.21%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Trinity Industries in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trinity Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Trinity Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Trinity Industries in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Trinity Industries from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Trinity Industries in the 4th quarter worth $137,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in Trinity Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in Trinity Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trinity Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Trinity Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc is a diversified industrial company that owns businesses providing products and services to the energy, chemical, agriculture, transportation and construction sectors. The Company’s products and services include railcars and railcar parts; parts and steel components; the leasing, management and maintenance of railcars; highway products; construction aggregates; inland barges; structural wind towers; steel utility structures; storage and distribution containers, and trench shields and shoring products.

