Paloma Partners Management Co Has $1.06 Million Holdings in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE)

Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) by 25.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,956 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Trinseo were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Towle & Co. boosted its holdings in Trinseo by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 895,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,009,000 after purchasing an additional 15,040 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Trinseo by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 293,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,298,000 after purchasing an additional 60,271 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Trinseo in the 3rd quarter valued at $161,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Trinseo in the 4th quarter valued at $1,129,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Trinseo by 815.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 13,352 shares during the period. 98.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TSE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Trinseo in a report on Monday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Trinseo to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. Wells Fargo reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up from $86.00) on shares of Trinseo in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.17.

In related news, insider Angelo N. Chaclas sold 7,991 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.10, for a total value of $656,061.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,204,489.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marilyn N. Horner sold 33,124 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.25, for a total transaction of $2,658,201.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,091,791.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,089 shares of company stock worth $3,554,204. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TSE opened at $72.75 on Tuesday. Trinseo S.A. has a 52-week low of $57.70 and a 52-week high of $85.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $3,204.92, a PE ratio of 8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.29.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Trinseo had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 62.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. equities analysts expect that Trinseo S.A. will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 11th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 10th. Trinseo’s payout ratio is presently 17.71%.

Trinseo Profile

Trinseo SA is a materials company engaged in the manufacture and marketing of synthetic rubber, latex and plastics. The Company’s segments include Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Basic Plastics, Feedstocks and Americas Styrenics. The Latex Binders segment produces styrene-butadiene latex (SB latex) and other latex polymers and binders.

