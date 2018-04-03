TripAdvisor (TRIP) Shares Bought by Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its stake in TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,892 shares of the travel company’s stock after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in TripAdvisor were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in TripAdvisor by 17,655.6% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,598 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TripAdvisor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in TripAdvisor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in TripAdvisor by 164.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,880 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 3,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH acquired a new stake in TripAdvisor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

In other TripAdvisor news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 9,457 shares of TripAdvisor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $378,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dermot Halpin sold 26,313 shares of TripAdvisor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total transaction of $1,118,039.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TRIP opened at $39.12 on Tuesday. TripAdvisor has a twelve month low of $29.50 and a twelve month high of $50.95. The firm has a market cap of $5,682.97, a P/E ratio of 81.50, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The travel company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.08). TripAdvisor had a positive return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. TripAdvisor’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that TripAdvisor will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TripAdvisor announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the travel company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TRIP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TripAdvisor from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of TripAdvisor in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Piper Jaffray reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of TripAdvisor in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of TripAdvisor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TripAdvisor in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.05.

About TripAdvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. The company operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. Its travel platform aggregates reviews and opinions of members about destinations, accommodations, activities and attractions, and restaurants, which enables users to research and plan their travel experiences, as well as book hotels, flights, cruises, vacation rentals, tours, activities and attractions, and restaurant reservations on its site or mobile app, or on the site or app of travel partner sites.

