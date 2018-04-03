Truckcoin Trading 24.2% Lower Over Last Week (CRYPTO:TRK)

Truckcoin (CURRENCY:TRK) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One Truckcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. Truckcoin has a total market capitalization of $237,985.00 and $160.00 worth of Truckcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Truckcoin has traded 24.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Truckcoin Coin Profile

Truckcoin (CRYPTO:TRK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 29th, 2014. Truckcoin’s total supply is 179,051,766 coins. The official website for Truckcoin is truckcoin.net. Truckcoin’s official Twitter account is @truckcoin_v2.

According to CryptoCompare, “Truck Coin is a Proof or Work and a Proof of Stake crypto currency with a very high PoS rate at 200% The block time is 90 seconds and the team are looking to develop an android wallet in the near future. “

Buying and Selling Truckcoin

Truckcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not possible to purchase Truckcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Truckcoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Truckcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

