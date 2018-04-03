TrueFlip (TFL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.49 Million

TrueFlip (CURRENCY:TFL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 27th. In the last week, TrueFlip has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. TrueFlip has a market capitalization of $5.49 million and $269,821.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueFlip token can currently be bought for about $0.88 or 0.00011752 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Livecoin, YoBit and EtherDelta.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007265 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003134 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.18 or 0.00711418 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00014665 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013406 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00185355 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00038662 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00030496 BTC.

About TrueFlip

TrueFlip was first traded on June 26th, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 tokens. TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip. TrueFlip’s official website is trueflip.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “True Flip is a blockchain lottery platform. True Flip developed a bitcoin-based and fair-proof lottery 6/49 (Powerball*) and plan to make at least 3 more lottery games. “

Buying and Selling TrueFlip

TrueFlip can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Kucoin, EtherDelta and YoBit. It is not currently possible to buy TrueFlip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFlip must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueFlip using one of the exchanges listed above.

