TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC) Increases Dividend to $0.27 Per Share

TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC) declared a semiannual dividend on Friday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, April 12th. This represents a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This is an increase from TTEC’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.22.

TTEC stock opened at $30.45 on Tuesday. TTEC has a 1-year low of $28.65 and a 1-year high of $43.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,408.41, a PE ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.94.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 12th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. TTEC had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 0.49%. The firm had revenue of $426.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that TTEC will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robert N. Jimenez sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $195,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,234 shares in the company, valued at $170,366.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert N. Jimenez sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total value of $131,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,417.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TTEC shares. BidaskClub cut TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut TTEC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, formerly TeleTech Holdings, Inc, is a customer service provider that delivers consulting, technology, growth and customer care solutions on a global scale. The Company operates through four segments: Customer Management Services (CMS), Customer Growth Services (CGS), Customer Technology Services (CTS) and Customer Strategy Services (CSS).

