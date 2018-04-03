Tufton Capital Management Decreases Position in Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL)

Tufton Capital Management cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,004 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 3,946 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,157,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,424,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 9,787 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,310,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 3,463 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Hoertkorn Richard Charles lifted its position in Alphabet by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 5,320 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,250.00 to $1,180.00 in a report on Monday, January 15th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Alphabet to $1,300.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,150.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Vetr raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,120.76 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,199.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,180.20.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $1,012.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $720,587.25, a PE ratio of 32.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $834.60 and a 52 week high of $1,198.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 5.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $9.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.12 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $25.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.65 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 11.42%. sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 41.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $8.59 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

