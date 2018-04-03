Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Receives Buy Rating from Robert W. Baird

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Robert W. Baird in a research report issued on Thursday, March 15th.

TWLO has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Twilio in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Drexel Hamilton restated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a report on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase raised their price objective on Twilio from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Twilio in a report on Thursday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twilio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.96.

Shares of Twilio stock traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,441,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,218,639. The company has a market cap of $3,597.70, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.99 and a beta of -0.49. Twilio has a 1 year low of $22.80 and a 1 year high of $42.54.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $115.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.51 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 19.52% and a negative net margin of 15.97%. analysts expect that Twilio will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 4,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total transaction of $107,600.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lee Kirkpatrick sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total value of $181,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,178 shares of company stock worth $4,401,856. Company insiders own 25.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Delpha Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

