Two Harbors Investment Corp (TWO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) will announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Two Harbors Investment’s earnings. Two Harbors Investment posted earnings of $0.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment will report full-year earnings of $1.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $1.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.93. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Two Harbors Investment.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47. Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 41.26% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $100.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TWO. B. Riley set a $17.00 price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Two Harbors Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of NYSE TWO traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.39. The company had a trading volume of 500,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,049,322. Two Harbors Investment has a 52 week low of $13.85 and a 52 week high of $17.29. The company has a market cap of $2,696.50, a PE ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 27th. Investors of record on Monday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 29th. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.38%.

In other news, CEO Thomas Siering acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.85 per share, for a total transaction of $44,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 898,683 shares in the company, valued at $13,345,442.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 3,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total transaction of $48,299.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,859.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,903 shares of company stock valued at $1,241,847. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 6.4% in the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,954,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,704,000 after buying an additional 117,400 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 3.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 888,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,954,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 104.8% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,597,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,170,000 after buying an additional 1,329,335 shares during the period. Penn Mutual Life Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 50.0% in the third quarter. Penn Mutual Life Insurance Co now owns 300,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Advantage Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Institutional investors own 68.28% of the company’s stock.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust. The Company is focused on investing in, financing and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), mortgage servicing rights (MSR), commercial real estate and other financial assets (collectively known as target assets). Its investment objective is to provide attractive risk-adjusted total return to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

