TWO Rivers Bancorp (TRCB) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

TWO Rivers Bancorp (NASDAQ:TRCB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a $20.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.70% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Two River Bancorp is a state-chartered commercial bank. It engaged in the business of commercial and retail banking. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, commercial loans, SBA lending, safe deposit boxes, night depository, wire transfers, money orders, traveler’s checks, automated teller machines, direct deposit, telephone and internet banking. Two River Bancorp, formerly known as Community Partners Bancorp, is headquartered in Tinton Falls, NJ. “

Get TWO Rivers Bancorp alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut TWO Rivers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. FIG Partners reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TWO Rivers Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

TWO Rivers Bancorp stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.59. The stock had a trading volume of 3,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,765. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $153.87, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 0.48. TWO Rivers Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.71 and a fifty-two week high of $20.75.

TWO Rivers Bancorp (NASDAQ:TRCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.71 million. TWO Rivers Bancorp had a net margin of 14.88% and a return on equity of 7.75%. analysts expect that TWO Rivers Bancorp will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TWO Rivers Bancorp declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 14th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of TWO Rivers Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of TWO Rivers Bancorp by 117.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 5,624 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of TWO Rivers Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TWO Rivers Bancorp by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 21,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of TWO Rivers Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $398,000. 23.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “TWO Rivers Bancorp (TRCB) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/two-rivers-bancorp-trcb-upgraded-to-buy-by-zacks-investment-research.html.

TWO Rivers Bancorp Company Profile

Two River Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Two River Community Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, not-for-profit organizations, professionals, and individuals. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Receive News & Ratings for TWO Rivers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TWO Rivers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.