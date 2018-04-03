Two Sigma Advisers LP Cuts Holdings in Spx Flow (FLOW)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its position in Spx Flow (NYSE:FLOW) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,300 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.17% of Spx Flow worth $3,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Spx Flow by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,315,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $252,767,000 after buying an additional 176,983 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Spx Flow by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 525,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,994,000 after buying an additional 74,611 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Spx Flow by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 471,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,408,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management purchased a new stake in Spx Flow in the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,587,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Spx Flow by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 388,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,481,000 after buying an additional 11,173 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FLOW stock opened at $47.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Spx Flow has a fifty-two week low of $31.10 and a fifty-two week high of $54.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2,090.22, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.92.

Spx Flow (NYSE:FLOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $529.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.37 million. Spx Flow had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 2.38%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Spx Flow will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

FLOW has been the subject of several research reports. UBS lowered Spx Flow from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Spx Flow in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spx Flow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Spx Flow in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Spx Flow in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

In related news, VP Jaime Manson Easley sold 4,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total transaction of $227,558.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,184 shares in the company, valued at $496,775.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Spx Flow Company Profile

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and markets products and solutions used to process, blend, filter, dry, meter, and transport fluids with a focus on original equipment installation, including turn-key systems, modular systems, and components, as well as aftermarket components and support services.

