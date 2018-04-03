Two Sigma Advisers LP Acquires 85,419 Shares of Insperity (NYSE:NSP)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Insperity (NYSE:NSP) by 145.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,419 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.35% of Insperity worth $8,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Insperity by 91.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,558,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $318,769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656,549 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Insperity by 113.3% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,023,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,709,000 after acquiring an additional 543,775 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Insperity by 112.2% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 600,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,421,000 after acquiring an additional 317,300 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insperity by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 506,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,048,000 after acquiring an additional 158,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Insperity by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 506,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,024,000 after buying an additional 211,266 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NSP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 19th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Insperity from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

NYSE NSP opened at $67.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2,885.24, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Insperity has a 1-year low of $34.88 and a 1-year high of $72.60.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $826.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.28 million. Insperity had a return on equity of 102.86% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Insperity will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Insperity’s payout ratio is presently 39.22%.

In other news, Chairman Paul J. Sarvadi sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.58, for a total value of $2,771,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.84, for a total transaction of $371,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,751 shares of company stock valued at $7,471,328 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.92% of the company’s stock.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which encompasses a range of human resources functions comprising payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management and training, and development services.

