Two Sigma Advisers LP Boosts Holdings in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (WCG)

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) by 31.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,225 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.28% of WellCare Health Plans worth $24,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 593.2% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Matisse Capital bought a new stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans during the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WCG shares. Bank of America raised WellCare Health Plans from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Goldman Sachs assumed coverage on WellCare Health Plans in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of WellCare Health Plans in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised WellCare Health Plans from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on WellCare Health Plans from $214.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.86.

Shares of WCG opened at $189.96 on Tuesday. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. has a one year low of $139.13 and a one year high of $221.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $8,622.18, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.89.

WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. WellCare Health Plans had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 2.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. equities research analysts expect that WellCare Health Plans, Inc. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About WellCare Health Plans

WellCare Health Plans, Inc is a managed care company. The Company focuses on government-sponsored managed care services, primarily through Medicaid, Medicare Advantage (MA) and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (PDPs), to families, children, seniors and individuals with medical needs. The Company operates through three segments: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans and Medicare PDPs.

