Two Sigma Advisers LP Invests $3.81 Million in ImmunoGen, Inc. (IMGN)

Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 593,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,805,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.45% of ImmunoGen as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in ImmunoGen by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 7,937 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in ImmunoGen in the 3rd quarter valued at $136,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in ImmunoGen in the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in ImmunoGen in the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisors Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in ImmunoGen in the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. 78.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on IMGN shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. HC Wainwright set a $18.00 price target on shares of ImmunoGen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Leerink Swann restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ImmunoGen has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.79.

In other news, CEO Mark J. Enyedy sold 67,717 shares of ImmunoGen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total transaction of $736,083.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 532,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,787,003.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David Brannon Johnston sold 21,060 shares of ImmunoGen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total value of $228,922.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 180,690 shares in the company, valued at $1,964,100.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 232,834 shares of company stock worth $2,534,433. Company insiders own 6.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMGN opened at $10.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.11, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 4.95. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.84 and a 1-year high of $13.41.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $39.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 185.5% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops targeted cancer therapeutics using its antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) technology. An ADC with the Company’s technology comprises an antibody that binds to a target found on tumor cells conjugated to one of its anti-cancer agents as a payload to kill the tumor cell once the ADC has bound to its target.

