Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $8.15 Million Position in GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its holdings in shares of GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS) by 26.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,300 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.53% of GMS worth $8,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of GMS by 213.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of GMS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of GMS in the third quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GMS in the third quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of GMS in the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider G Michael Callahan, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.87, for a total value of $398,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 428,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,653,713.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider G Michael Callahan, Jr. sold 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.17, for a total value of $1,072,322.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 461,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,854,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,499 shares of company stock valued at $4,709,382 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GMS. Nomura began coverage on GMS in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities raised GMS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Instinet began coverage on GMS in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Barclays set a $46.00 price target on GMS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised GMS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.09.

NYSE GMS opened at $29.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.80. GMS Inc has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $39.98. The firm has a market cap of $1,253.90, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.55.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.22). GMS had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 2.70%. The business had revenue of $585.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that GMS Inc will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GMS Inc is a distributor of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems, or ceilings. The Company provides a product offering of over 20,000 stock keeping units (SKUs) of wallboard, ceilings and complementary interior construction products for interior contractors. It offers steel framing and ancillary products for its customers.

