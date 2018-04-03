Two Sigma Investments LP Has $1.82 Million Stake in GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (GNMK)

Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) by 2,266.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 435,887 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 417,471 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.80% of GenMark Diagnostics worth $1,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GNMK. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 52.7% during the third quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,013,881 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,764,000 after buying an additional 349,819 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 7.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,396,940 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,288,000 after buying an additional 299,173 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 543,715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after buying an additional 196,150 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at about $618,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 153.6% during the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 215,760 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 130,677 shares during the period.

In other news, CFO Scott Mendel sold 6,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total transaction of $26,166.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 246,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,491.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Hany Massarany sold 6,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total value of $28,772.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 357,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,920.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,164 shares of company stock valued at $217,957 in the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GNMK opened at $5.13 on Tuesday. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc has a 12 month low of $3.63 and a 12 month high of $13.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26). GenMark Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 91.14% and a negative net margin of 117.77%. The company had revenue of $16.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.82 million. equities research analysts expect that GenMark Diagnostics, Inc will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GNMK has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub cut GenMark Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GenMark Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, January 19th. BTIG Research set a $11.00 price target on GenMark Diagnostics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on GenMark Diagnostics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.60.

GenMark Diagnostics Company Profile

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc is a molecular diagnostics company. The Company is focused on developing and commercializing multiplex molecular tests that aid in the diagnosis of complex medical conditions. It develops and commercializes multiplex molecular tests based on its eSensor electrochemical detection technology.

