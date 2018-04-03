Two Sigma Investments LP Boosts Stake in Dynegy Inc. (DYN)

Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Dynegy Inc. (NYSE:DYN) by 360.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 903,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 707,100 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.63% of Dynegy worth $10,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vertex One Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dynegy during the fourth quarter valued at $1,304,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Dynegy by 354.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,466,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,373,000 after buying an additional 1,143,147 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dynegy during the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Dynegy by 2,627.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,244,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $145,090,000 after buying an additional 11,795,292 shares during the period. Finally, Castleton Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dynegy during the fourth quarter valued at $234,000.

Shares of NYSE DYN opened at $13.23 on Tuesday. Dynegy Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.84 and a 52-week high of $13.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,952.17, a PE ratio of 60.14 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40.

Dynegy (NYSE:DYN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.34. Dynegy had a net margin of 1.57% and a negative return on equity of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $994.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. research analysts predict that Dynegy Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dynegy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dynegy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Dynegy in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynegy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.57.

In other news, major shareholder Ecp Controlco, Llc sold 5,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total value of $61,897,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Dynegy

Dynegy Inc (Dynegy) is a holding company and conducts the business operations through its subsidiaries. The primary business of Dynegy is the production and sale of electric energy, capacity and ancillary services from the fleet of 18 operating power plants in six states totaling approximately 12,300 megawatt (MW) of generating capacity.

