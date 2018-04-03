Two Sigma Investments LP Increases Holdings in MicroStrategy Incorporated (MSTR)

Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,985 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,759 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.69% of MicroStrategy worth $10,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in MicroStrategy by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,430,180 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $187,781,000 after acquiring an additional 42,544 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in MicroStrategy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,366,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in MicroStrategy by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 232,627 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,709,000 after acquiring an additional 32,375 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in MicroStrategy by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 192,916 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,637,000 after acquiring an additional 84,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in MicroStrategy by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 157,588 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,691,000 after acquiring an additional 11,982 shares during the last quarter. 74.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of MicroStrategy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. MicroStrategy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.40.

Shares of MSTR opened at $125.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1,479.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 0.68. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 1-year low of $122.16 and a 1-year high of $196.35.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The software maker reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $138.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.91 million. MicroStrategy had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. equities research analysts predict that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated is a provider of enterprise software platforms around the world. The Company is engaged in the design, development, marketing and sales of its software platform through licensing arrangements, and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. It focuses on providing enterprise customers with software platform and services for deploying intelligence applications.

