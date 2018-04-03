First Bancorp (FBP) Stake Lifted by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) by 63.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,315,195 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 898,288 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 1.07% of First Bancorp worth $11,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of First Bancorp by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,498,884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,843,000 after buying an additional 654,894 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of First Bancorp by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,713,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,974,000 after buying an additional 860,841 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Bancorp by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,785,295 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,621,000 after buying an additional 517,029 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of First Bancorp by 194.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,630,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,830,000 after buying an additional 3,720,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of First Bancorp by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,653,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,708,000 after buying an additional 163,090 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FBP opened at $6.09 on Tuesday. First Bancorp has a 52 week low of $4.48 and a 52 week high of $6.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,301.99, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.78.

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $137.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.80 million. First Bancorp had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 5.89%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that First Bancorp will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FBP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Jaffray restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of First Bancorp in a research report on Monday, January 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. First Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.80.

First Bancorp Profile

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. It operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

