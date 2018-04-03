Entegris (ENTG) Holdings Boosted by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 261.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 397,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 287,366 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.28% of Entegris worth $12,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENTG. Wolverine Trading LLC lifted its position in Entegris by 149.6% in the third quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 6,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 21,089 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Barings LLC acquired a new position in Entegris in the third quarter valued at about $225,000. Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new position in Entegris in the third quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Entegris alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ENTG. ValuEngine raised shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Entegris from $37.00 to $42.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.27.

In related news, COO Todd James Edlund sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total value of $169,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.48, for a total transaction of $5,859,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 581,012 shares in the company, valued at $19,452,281.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 335,754 shares of company stock worth $11,317,780. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $33.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4,936.28, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.39. Entegris has a fifty-two week low of $21.77 and a fifty-two week high of $38.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.63.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $350.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.68 million. Entegris had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 20.95%. analysts predict that Entegris will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: “Entegris (ENTG) Holdings Boosted by Two Sigma Investments LP” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/two-sigma-investments-lp-raises-stake-in-entegris-inc-entg-updated-updated.html.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Microcontamination Control (MC), and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.