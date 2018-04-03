Two Sigma Investments LP Lowers Holdings in The Western Union Company (WU)

Two Sigma Investments LP trimmed its holdings in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 582,783 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 55,579 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.13% of The Western Union worth $11,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jefferies Group LLC grew its holdings in The Western Union by 129.8% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 427,394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,125,000 after purchasing an additional 241,373 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC grew its holdings in The Western Union by 94.5% during the third quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 22,160 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 10,765 shares during the period. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new position in The Western Union during the third quarter valued at $269,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in The Western Union by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 78,292 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 13,561 shares during the period. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd bought a new position in The Western Union during the third quarter valued at $338,000.

Get The Western Union alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WU shares. Goldman Sachs reissued a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of The Western Union in a report on Thursday, December 14th. UBS raised The Western Union to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised The Western Union from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised The Western Union from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

In related news, EVP Jean Claude Farah sold 50,813 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $1,092,479.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 152,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,275,783. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Amintore Schenkel sold 15,600 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total value of $343,044.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,060,331.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Western Union stock opened at $18.93 on Tuesday. The Western Union Company has a one year low of $18.39 and a one year high of $22.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -6.17, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $8,832.31, a PE ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.02.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The credit services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04). The Western Union had a positive return on equity of 206.81% and a negative net margin of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 16th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 15th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.22%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Two Sigma Investments LP Lowers Holdings in The Western Union Company (WU)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/two-sigma-investments-lp-sells-55579-shares-of-the-western-union-company-wu-updated-updated.html.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Company (Western Union) is a provider of money movement and payment services. The Company operates through three segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Consumer-to-Business and Business Solutions. The Company’s Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents.

Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.