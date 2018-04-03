Two Sigma Investments LP Takes Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE)

Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Inc. now owns 1,794,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,556,000 after buying an additional 143,443 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,582,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,542,000 after buying an additional 309,372 shares during the period. AMP Capital Investors Ltd boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 749,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,113,000 after buying an additional 231,800 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 217,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,522,000 after buying an additional 27,166 shares during the period. Finally, Rand Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Rand Wealth LLC now owns 85,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,491,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VDE opened at $90.39 on Tuesday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $83.80 and a 12-month high of $107.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 19th were issued a $0.5921 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 16th. This represents a $2.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

