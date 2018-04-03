Two Sigma Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 2,949 SEI Investments (SEIC)

Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,949 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in SEI Investments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Invictus RG acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Stewart & Patten Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $73.31 on Tuesday. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $49.45 and a 1 year high of $78.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $11,781.72, a P/E ratio of 31.60, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.15. SEI Investments had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 26.74%. The business had revenue of $408.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.96 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. SEI Investments’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP N Jeffrey Klauder purchased 3,637 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.86 per share, with a total value of $86,778.82. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,831 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,527.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stephen Meyer sold 4,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $351,017.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,584,267.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,348 shares of company stock worth $7,115,112 over the last quarter. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SEIC has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of SEI Investments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. SEI Investments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Two Sigma Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 2,949 SEI Investments (SEIC)” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/two-sigma-securities-llc-acquires-new-position-in-sei-investments-seic-updated-updated.html.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Co is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.