24,096 Shares in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE:SRC) Purchased by Two Sigma Securities LLC

Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE:SRC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,997,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,118,000 after buying an additional 196,753 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the 4th quarter worth $257,000. Gruss Capital Management LP increased its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gruss Capital Management LP now owns 7,375,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,204,000 after buying an additional 2,650,000 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,125,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,646,000 after buying an additional 135,118 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the 4th quarter worth $8,580,000. 91.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SRC opened at $7.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $10.60. The stock has a market cap of $3,482.96, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.46.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $165.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.69 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 2.84%. Spirit Realty Capital’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. equities analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 84.71%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 26th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $8.75 to $8.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.44.

In other news, Director Richard I. Gilchrist bought 7,500 shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $60,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 67,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,432. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas D. Senkbeil bought 25,200 shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.93 per share, with a total value of $199,836.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 67,052 shares in the company, valued at $531,722.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s operations are carried out through Spirit Realty, L.P. (the Operating Partnership). The Company invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate throughout the United States that is leased on a long-term, triple-net basis primarily to tenants engaged in retail, service and distribution industries.

