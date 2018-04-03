Two Sigma Securities LLC Takes $215,000 Position in Alliant Energy Co. (LNT)

Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,853,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $292,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,046 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Alliant Energy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,971,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $808,383,000 after acquiring an additional 611,677 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Alliant Energy by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,682,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,692,000 after acquiring an additional 523,476 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Alliant Energy by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,311,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,896,000 after acquiring an additional 392,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Alliant Energy by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,816,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $162,607,000 after acquiring an additional 289,816 shares in the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

In related news, SVP James H. Gallegos sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total value of $199,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LNT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS initiated coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo lowered shares of Alliant Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.83.

Alliant Energy stock opened at $40.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $9,453.22, a PE ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.31. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $36.84 and a 1-year high of $45.55.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $856.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Alliant Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Alliant Energy declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, January 15th that allows the company to buyback shares. This buyback authorization allows the utilities provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

WARNING: “Two Sigma Securities LLC Takes $215,000 Position in Alliant Energy Co. (LNT)” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/two-sigma-securities-llc-invests-215000-in-alliant-energy-co-lnt-updated-updated.html.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company. The Company’s segments include Utility and Non-regulated, Parent and Other. The Utility segment includes the operations of Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL) and Wisconsin Power and Light Company (WPL), which serve retail customers in Iowa and Wisconsin.

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.