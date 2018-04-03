Two Sigma Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 5,382 Trimble Inc (TRMB)

Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,382 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Trimble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Trimble by 3,428.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 3,051 shares during the period. Delpha Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Trimble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Trimble in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trimble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark S. Peek sold 5,000 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total transaction of $196,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark S. Peek sold 10,000 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total transaction of $398,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,393,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 471,946 shares of company stock valued at $18,558,140. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

TRMB has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trimble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Trimble from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $50.00 target price on shares of Trimble and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Trimble currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.10.

Shares of Trimble stock opened at $34.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Trimble Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.45 and a fifty-two week high of $45.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $8,919.51, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 2.42.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. Trimble had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $708.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Trimble Inc will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trimble Inc, formerly Trimble Navigation Limited, is engaged in providing technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to transform their work processes. The Company’s solutions are used across a range of industries, including agriculture, architecture, civil engineering, survey and land administration, construction, geospatial, government, natural resources, transportation and utilities.

