Two Sigma Securities LLC Buys New Holdings in New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC)

Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,471 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in New Mountain Finance by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,701,742 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $90,809,000 after purchasing an additional 97,585 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,433,126 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,968,000 after buying an additional 624,303 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 602,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,157,000 after buying an additional 81,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 438,397 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,940,000 after buying an additional 32,715 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,967,000. 39.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NMFC opened at $13.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 3.41. New Mountain Finance has a 52-week low of $12.05 and a 52-week high of $15.00. The company has a market cap of $998.55, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.54.

New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The investment management company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 55.29%. The company had revenue of $53.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.94 million. equities analysts anticipate that New Mountain Finance will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.26%. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.43%.

In related news, insider James Stone bought 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.53 per share, with a total value of $44,649.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 90,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,270.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven B. Klinsky bought 201,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.36 per share, for a total transaction of $2,686,696.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,545,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,094,185.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 557,831 shares of company stock worth $7,449,774 over the last 90 days. 9.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NMFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $15.00 target price on New Mountain Finance and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised New Mountain Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut New Mountain Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

New Mountain Finance Company Profile

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation through the sourcing and origination of debt securities at all levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, notes, bonds and mezzanine securities.

