Tyme Technologies (TYME) Hits New 52-Week High and Low at $2.01

Tyme Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TYME) hit a new 52-week high and low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.01 and last traded at $2.05, with a volume of 121359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.20.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Tyme Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Tyme Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tyme Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Tyme Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $222.56, a P/E ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 0.28.

In other news, CEO Steve Hoffman sold 17,986 shares of Tyme Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.82, for a total transaction of $68,706.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 59.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyme Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $128,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Tyme Technologies by 923.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 26,330 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC purchased a new position in shares of Tyme Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $198,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tyme Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Family Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Tyme Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $702,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Tyme Technologies Company Profile

Tyme Technologies, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The Company is focused on developing cancer therapeutics that is intended to be broadly effective across tumor types and have low toxicity profiles. The Company’s therapeutic approach is designed to take advantage of a cancer cell’s innate metabolic weaknesses to compromise its defenses, leading to cell death through oxidative stress and exposure to the body’s natural immune system.

