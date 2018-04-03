U.S. Bancorp (USB) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning.

USB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Jefferies Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Sandler O’Neill reiterated a hold rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.50.

USB opened at $49.68 on Monday. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $49.03 and a 52-week high of $58.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $83,421.05, a PE ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.94.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 25.91%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 13,641 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $750,527.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 126,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,953,812.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman P.W. Parker sold 98,485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.95, for a total value of $5,510,235.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 168,016 shares of company stock worth $9,356,775. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtue Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, James Hambro & Partners acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.22% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

