South Street Advisors LLC Sells 1,320 Shares of U.S. Concrete, Inc (NASDAQ:USCR)

South Street Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of U.S. Concrete, Inc (NASDAQ:USCR) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,490 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the period. U.S. Concrete comprises about 1.1% of South Street Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. South Street Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.25% of U.S. Concrete worth $3,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Concrete by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,949,913 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $163,110,000 after purchasing an additional 78,135 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of U.S. Concrete by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,104,295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,373,000 after acquiring an additional 173,567 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Concrete by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 578,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,366,000 after acquiring an additional 198,680 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Concrete by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 567,015 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,431,000 after acquiring an additional 87,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of U.S. Concrete by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 565,727 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,165,000 after acquiring an additional 10,227 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Vice Chairman William J. Sandbrook sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.38, for a total transaction of $741,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 423,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,905,229.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Baker Peabody sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,840 shares of company stock worth $2,180,990 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on USCR shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Concrete in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Concrete to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of U.S. Concrete in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of U.S. Concrete from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.80.

U.S. Concrete stock opened at $59.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1,006.04, a PE ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. U.S. Concrete, Inc has a 1 year low of $58.60 and a 1 year high of $86.35.

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The construction company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.27). U.S. Concrete had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $341.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that U.S. Concrete, Inc will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products. The Ready-Mixed Concrete segment engages in the formulation, preparation, and delivery of ready-mixed concrete to customers' job sites; and the provision of various services that include the formulation of mixtures for specific design uses, on-site and lab-based product quality control, and customized delivery programs.

