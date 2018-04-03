U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Announces $0.00 Monthly Dividend

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0025 per share by the asset manager on Monday, April 30th. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 13th.

GROW traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.46. 58,572 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,854. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.31, a P/E ratio of 31.63 and a beta of 0.71. U.S. Global Investors has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $7.49.

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The asset manager reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.99 million during the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 18.65%.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered U.S. Global Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

About U.S. Global Investors

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.

