Ubiq (UBQ) Market Cap Hits $59.66 Million

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded up 12.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 3rd. Ubiq has a market capitalization of $59.66 million and $256,224.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ubiq coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.48 or 0.00020164 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Bittrex and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, Ubiq has traded down 9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,386.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $404.18 or 0.05498400 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $705.96 or 0.09603770 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $125.35 or 0.01705180 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $186.36 or 0.02535280 BTC.

RaiBlocks (XRB) traded 32.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00186028 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00203707 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 41% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000874 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.74 or 0.00635854 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00078033 BTC.

About Ubiq

Ubiq (CRYPTO:UBQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 2nd, 2014. Ubiq’s total supply is 40,249,079 coins. The official website for Ubiq is ubiqsmart.com. Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart. The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency Jumbucks will be renamed as Ubiq (ticker UBQ), an Ethereum fork. Ubiq is the first Ethereum fork which brings about consensus level changes in the form of brand new code. The Digibyte's Digishield v3 difficulty adjustment algorithm has been ported to an Ethereum code base. Incidentally, this is the same difficulty algorithm recently chosen by the Zcash development team. Coins will be swapped at a 1:10 ratio to the new chain, as so ~36m UBQ will be issued. There will be 2 methods for swapping. Claiming or using an exchange which will perform a claim and adjust on-exchange balances accordingly. “

Ubiq Coin Trading

Ubiq can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is not possible to buy Ubiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubiq must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ubiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

