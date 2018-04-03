Insider Buying: UBM plc (UBM) Insider Buys 16 Shares of Stock

UBM plc (LON:UBM) insider Tim Cobbold bought 16 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 946 ($13.28) per share, for a total transaction of £151.36 ($212.46).

Tim Cobbold also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 6th, Tim Cobbold sold 117,272 shares of UBM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 930 ($13.05), for a total value of £1,090,629.60 ($1,530,923.08).

On Tuesday, January 16th, Tim Cobbold bought 20 shares of UBM stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 766 ($10.75) per share, for a total transaction of £153.20 ($215.05).

Shares of LON UBM remained flat at $GBX 938 ($13.17) during mid-day trading on Tuesday. UBM plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 639 ($8.97) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 957.50 ($13.44).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 19th will be issued a GBX 18 ($0.25) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is a boost from UBM’s previous dividend of $5.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 19th.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 760 ($10.67) target price on shares of UBM in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UBM in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Goldman Sachs downgraded UBM to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 827 ($11.61) to GBX 963 ($13.52) in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on UBM from GBX 725 ($10.18) to GBX 830 ($11.65) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 760 ($10.67) price objective on shares of UBM in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. UBM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 868.36 ($12.19).

About UBM

UBM plc is a business-to-business (B2B) event organizer. The Company’s segments include Events and Other Marketing Services. In total, the Company serves over 50 different communities. The Company operates in over 20 countries. Events segment provide face-to-face interaction in the form of exhibitions, tradeshows, conferences and other live events.

