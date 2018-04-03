Performance Food Group Co (PFGC) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,904 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,896 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.06% of Performance Food Group worth $2,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,979 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 93,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 68,205 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares during the period. Finally, Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter worth $136,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PFGC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Sunday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $35.00 target price on shares of Performance Food Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Craig Howard Hoskins sold 12,533 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total transaction of $382,131.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,565,694.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Performance Food Group stock opened at $29.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,104.42, a PE ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.32. Performance Food Group Co has a 12-month low of $23.20 and a 12-month high of $35.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. research analysts forecast that Performance Food Group Co will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products. The Company operates through three segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized and Vistar. The Performance Foodservice segment distributes a range of national brands, customer brands, and branded food and food-related products.

