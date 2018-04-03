UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $2.12 Million Holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) by 31.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,144 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.21% of Chatham Lodging Trust worth $2,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 295,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,308,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 61.4% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CLDT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

In related news, Director C Gerald Goldsmith purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.32 per share, with a total value of $91,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,328 shares in the company, valued at $482,328.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Jeffrey H. Fisher bought 5,500 shares of Chatham Lodging Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.48 per share, with a total value of $101,640.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 691,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,779,751.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 14,715 shares of company stock valued at $270,485 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CLDT stock opened at $18.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $878.36, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.06. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 12 month low of $17.90 and a 12 month high of $23.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.02). Chatham Lodging Trust had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $70.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.50 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. Chatham Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.68%.

Chatham Lodging Trust Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests primarily in upscale extended-stay and premium-branded select-service hotels. All of the Company’s assets are held by, and all of its operations are conducted through Chatham Lodging, L.P. (the Operating Partnership). The Company owned 41 hotels with an aggregate of 6,163 rooms located in 16 states and the District of Columbia.

