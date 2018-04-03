140,300 Shares in Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (SAIL) Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 140,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,034,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.16% of Sailpoint Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SAIL. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Sailpoint Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,033,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Sailpoint Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,761,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in Sailpoint Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Sailpoint Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Sailpoint Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.03% of the company’s stock.

SAIL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Sailpoint Technologies from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sailpoint Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Sailpoint Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Sailpoint Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.11.

SAIL opened at $19.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,770.12 and a P/E ratio of 498.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $12.82 and a 1-year high of $23.93.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $67.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.75 million. equities research analysts forecast that Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sailpoint Technologies Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc is a provider of enterprise identity governance solutions. The Company is focused on providing SailPoint that empowers customers to efficiently and securely govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners and other users, and manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data.

